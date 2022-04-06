Sennheiser CX Plus True and CX True wireless earbuds launched in India

Sennheiser CX Plus True and CX True earbuds wireless earbuds have been launched in India. The two new wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation and sport sleek designs.

The company has priced the CX Plus True earbuds at Rs 14,990 and the CX True earbuds at Rs 10,990. The buds will be available online on Amazon and Sennheiser's official online store, as well as offline at authorised retailers.

The buds get their name from the proprietary True Response transducer, developed in-house for Sennheiser's range of premium headphones. The company says the acoustic system can deliver high-fidelity audio with deep bass, rich mids and clear treble.

They also work with Sennheiser's Smart Control companion app, where users can customise EQs and customise their sound experience. The app also guides users through the EQ settings with a feature called Sound Check, that helps them tune the buds to their preferred sound.

Both earbuds have support for Bluetooth 5.2, SBC, AAC and the aptX audio codec. You can also use the built-in transparent hearing function which allows you to let external sounds through, without needing to remove the headphones or turning off Active Noise Cancellation.

A pair of dual-mic's that the company says have been optimised for calls and voice assistant commands, are present on both buds. The left and right buds can also be used individually or as a pair.

“We are excited to expand our armor of high-end audio products with the launch of CX Plus and CX True wireless earphones. Featuring state-of-the-art technology and offering proved ergonomics, the earbuds have been developed according to user comfort studies," said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, in a press release.

"They also offer an outstanding personal audio experience that anyone can enjoy anywhere and every day. Taking forward Sennheiser’s audio legacy, the newest addition to our CX range of earphones will offer users a premium audio experience along with a sleeker, smarter, and more connected experience,” he added.