Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launching in India alongside Galaxy S23 series, as pre-reservation begin

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S23 series in India and globally on February 1. However, the Galaxy S23 line-up won’t be the only devices launching on February 11. Samsung has also confirmed new Galaxy Book models arriving at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 pre-reservations have already gone live through an official page on the Samsung India website. Customers who pre-reserve the laptop will get extra benefits worth Rs 5,000 and a shopping voucher worth Rs 2,000 that can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app.

According to rumours, the Galaxy Book 3 series will include the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also include three devices – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series will go on sale sometime in February or early March.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will kick off on February 1 at 11:30 pm (IST). The event will be livestream on Samsung’s Newsroom and the company’s official YouTube channel. The Galaxy Book 3 series is expected to bring the latest 13th Gen Intel laptop CPUs, Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics, AMOLED displays, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series pricing in Europe was also leaked by tipster Roland Quandt. This comes several days after Australia and the US pricing of the Galaxy S23 series were leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Expected Price The Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Europe will starts from €959 (roughly Rs 85,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back €1,019 (roughly Rs 90,550). Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Expected Price The Samsung Galaxy S23+ price in Europe will starts from €1,209 (roughly Rs 1,07,450) for the base 8GB/256GB model, while the 8GB/512GB variant will set you back €1,329 (roughly Rs 1,18,100). Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Price The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Europe will starts from €1,409 (roughly Rs 1,25,200) for the base 8GB/256GB model, while the 12GB/512GB variant will set you back €1,589 (roughly Rs 1,41,200). Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera features official teased, full camera specs leaked ahead of launch Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order promotional material leaks, Galaxy S23 Ultra retail box surfaces online

Carlsen Martin