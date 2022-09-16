Samsung announces discounts on Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy F23 5G, Galaxy F13

Samsung has announced discounts on several smartphones for the upcoming festive season. According to the South Korean tech giant, consumers can avail discounts of up to 57 percent on Samsung’s flagship, mid-range, and affordable smartphones as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.

The phones available for discount during the sale include the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy F13, and Galaxy F23 5G. During the sale, consumers can get a 10 percent instant discount using ICICI and Axis bank cards.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22+ will be available for purchase for Rs 59,999. The Galaxy S22+ features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED Display, a 50 MP (50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP) triple-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery. The Galaxy S22+ also comes with four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available for Rs 31,999. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED Display, a 12 MP triple-camera setup (12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP), and a 4,500 mAh battery. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung has also announced discounts on two of its budget F series smartphones. The Galaxy F23 5G will feature a starting price of Rs 10,999, while the Galaxy F13 will be available from Rs 8,499.

These offers can be availed during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. Offers on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 are already live. Offers on Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be live on September 19, while the Galaxy F13 offers will go live on September 22 for Flipkart Plus consumers.