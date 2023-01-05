 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redmi Note 12 series launches in India today: How to watch the live stream? What to expect?

Carlsen Martin
Jan 05, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

The line-up will include the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G

The Redmi Note 12 series arrives in India on January 5 and the line-up will include the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

Of the three devices, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ offers the premium experience with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 200 MP triple-camera setup, and 120W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 12 5G series event takes place at 12 noon. Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi event can be live-streamed through the company’s official YouTube handle, or you can catch the action down below.

Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC chip. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.