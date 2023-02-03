 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Razer announces Viper Mini Signature Edition, its lightest gaming mouse at 49 grams

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

The mouse is made from magnesium alloy and has 4000Hz wireless polling rates

(Image Courtesy: Razer)

Razer has announced the Viper Mini Signature Edition mouse, which is the lightest gaming mouse that the company has made.

At just 49 grams, the Viper Mini Signature has a magnesium alloy skeleton, and a semi-hollow interior. The device is positioned as an "ultra-high-end, hyper-lightweight wireless performance gaming mouse".

“We set out to create the best lightweight performance gaming mouse,” said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division.