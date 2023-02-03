Razer announces Viper Mini Signature Edition, its lightest gaming mouse at 49 grams

Razer has announced the Viper Mini Signature Edition mouse, which is the lightest gaming mouse that the company has made.

At just 49 grams, the Viper Mini Signature has a magnesium alloy skeleton, and a semi-hollow interior. The device is positioned as an "ultra-high-end, hyper-lightweight wireless performance gaming mouse".

“We set out to create the best lightweight performance gaming mouse,” said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division.

"We set out to create the best lightweight performance gaming mouse," said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer's PC Gaming Division.

"We went beyond our usual design process to look at material selection and alternate industrial designs to create an ultra-durable magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis in the fan-favorite Viper Mini shape. As a result, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is just 49 grams light with no compromises, making it our lightest mouse ever," Ooi added. Razer achieved the lightweight design with the use of magnesium alloy and injection molding techniques that reduced weight, without compromising on durability.

The magnesium alloy shell is CNC machined and polished, and undergoes "passivation to reduce any susceptibility to corrosion, after which it is painted and assembled." Also Read | Nintendo to boost Switch production as demand remains strong The mouse has Razer's Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Razer's Optical Mouse Switches Gen 3 and HyperPolling Wireless that supports up to 4000 Hz wireless polling rates. The mouse can also be fully charged in under 90 minutes. The Viper Mini Signature also boasts an extended 3-year warranty. The Viper Mini Signature Edition has been priced at $279.99, and will be available on Razer's online store starting February 11.

