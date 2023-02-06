Poco X5 Pro launching in India and globally later today: How to watch the live-stream, what to expect

The Poco X5 Pro is launching in India later today on February 6. The Poco X5 Pro is expected to debut in India in the sub-25K segment, competing against the likes of the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro. So let’s take a look at what to expect from the Poco X5 Pro 5G.

The Poco X5 Pro launch in India will take place at 05:30 pm (IST). The event will be livestreamed on Flipkart. Moreover, the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro will also be hitting global markets today. The Poco X5 series global launch will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube handle.

Poco has been teasing details about the X5 Pro through social media and Flipkart ahead of the launch. Judging by the design of the handset and the specifications that have already been confirmed, the Poco X5 Pro 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Specifications The Poco X5 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Poco claims that the handset's overall AnTuTu score surpassed 545,000 points. The phone is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch Xfinity 10-bit AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

The screen will support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. For optics, the Poco X5 Pro gets a 108 MP primary camera paired with an ultrawide unit and a macro lens. The main camera is also expected to support OIS. It will also be able to capture 4K video at 30fps and up to 1080p video at 60fps. The Poco X5 Pro will also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It boasts an IP53 rating for splash resistance and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support. It boasts an IP53 rating for splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Poco X5 5G Specifications The vanilla Poco X5 5G is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 5G that was unveiled in India last month. The vanilla Poco X5 is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Poco X5 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 12 based on MIUI 13. The Poco X5 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Poco X5 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unti, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 13 MP selfie camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

