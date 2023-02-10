Oppo Reno 8T with curved AMOLED display to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm

The Oppo Reno 8T was unveiled earlier this week in India. Now, the Reno 8T is set to go on sale for the first time in India. The Reno 8T arrives as a mid-range 5G smartphone with a curved display, a large battery, super-fast charging, and a triple-camera setup.

Oppo Reno 8T Price in India

The Oppo Reno 8T price in India set at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Oppo Reno 8T will be available for purchase through Vijay Sales, Flipkart and Oppo’s Online Store starting at 12:00 pm (IST). Customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 using HDFC and SBI credit and debit card and an extra value exchange of Rs 3,000.

Oppo Reno 8T Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. The chip comes with 8GB of LPPDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The Reno 8T packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging. The phone runs on Android 13 based on ColorOS 13. The handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. For optics, the Reno 8T gets a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with a 2 MP microscope and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Reno 8T opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options include Dual-SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and more. The Oppo Reno 8T features a 3.5mm audio jack and IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The handset is offered in Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold.

