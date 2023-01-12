OpenAI to pilot a paid version of ChatGPT for professionals

OpenAI has signaled that it will soon introduce a paid, premium version of the popular chatbot, ChatGPT, for professionals.

ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to understand and respond to natural human language.

As reported by TechCrunch, OpenAI shared a waitlist on its official discord server to gauge interest in a premium version and to survey what price users would be comfortable paying.

Additionally, in an announcement on their official discord, OpenAI said that they were looking for ways to "monetize ChatGPT" to ensure the bot's "long-term viability."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had pointed out in a twitter thread previously that the bot currently costed the company "single-digit cents per chat," and they were figuring out the best way to "optimize it."

The waitlist also outlines the professional benefits of a premium plan including 24 x 7 availability, no throttling and unlimited number of chats with the bot.

The company said that it will choose the first few people to pilot the professional version from signees on the waitlist, but made it clear that it was still in experimental stages and will not be widely available for some time.

According to a Reuters report, OpenAI expects to make $200 million in revenue next year, and has set goals to make $1 billion in revenue by 2024.

Moneycontrol News

