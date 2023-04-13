OpenAI begins bug bounty program for ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced a bug bounty program with cash rewards from $200 to $20,000 for security vulnerabilities disclosed.

The company behind ChatGPT has partnered with Bugcrowd, a crowdsourcing cybersecurity platform to manage submissions and rewards.

"Our rewards range from $200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries," said OpenAI in a post on their website.

Moneycontrol News