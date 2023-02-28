OnePlus 11R 5G goes on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999

The OnePlus 11R, which runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, goes on sale in India on February 28 at a starting price of Rs 39,999.

Pricing and offers

The base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 39,999, while the 16GB/256GB variant will cost Rs 44,999.

Both variants come in silver and black and the charger is included in the box.

Moneycontrol News