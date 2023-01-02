Nvidia's RTX 4070Ti leaks ahead of launch; check details

Nvidia briefly posted a listing of a new graphics card in the RTX 4070 series - the RTX 4070Ti. The listing appeared to be a mistake, and was swiftly taken down but no before several users managed to get a screenshot.

The specifications are identical to the recently cancelled RTX 4080 12GB. Nvidia had the cancelled the launch of the card after seeing severe backlash by customers who claimed the card did not have the specifications to be part of the RTX 4080 line.

Fans were also angry over the premium pricing of the product, despite it sharing little similarity with the 16GB variant of the RTX 4080.

Nvidia acknowledged that the "card was not named right," and pulled the plug on the launch.

Like the cancelled 12GB RTX 4080, the RTX 4070Ti has 7680 CUDA cores, a boost clock of 2.61GHz and 12GB GDDR6X VRAM. Nvidia also expects the card to run at 4K up to 240Hz and 8K up to 60Hz with DSC, HDR.

There is also a small benchmark in the listing that shows the RTX 4070Ti outperforming the RTX 3080 in games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Cyberpunk 2077.

Previously, when Nvidia had shared an $899 price point for the 12GB RTX 4080, fans weren't too happy. Let's see what the price for the RTX 4070Ti will turn out to be.