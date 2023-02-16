 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nokia X30 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display

Carlsen Martin
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

The Nokia X30 5G price in India is set at Rs 48,999 for the 8GB/256GB model.

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia X30 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Nokia X30 5G arrives as a mid-tier 5G smartphone with a premium build that uses recyclable material in the frame and back panel.

Nokia X30 5G Price in India

The Nokia X30 5G price in India is set at Rs 48,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. The Nokia X30 5G will be available for purchase in India through the Nokia website, Amazon, and other retail outlets from February 20, while pre-orders start today.

Nokia is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 for customers who purchase the device from Nokia.com. Moreover, customers can get a 33W charger and Nokia Comfort Earbuds free on the purchase of the Nokia X30 5G. The Nokia X30 5G is offered in Ice White and Cloudy Blue colours.