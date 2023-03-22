 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nokia C12 Pro affordable smartphone launched in India with Android 12, octa-core processor. Details here

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

The Nokia C12 Pro is a sub-7K smartphone with an octa-core processor and streamlined software, and its price is set at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB/64GB model.

Finnish gadget maker Nokia has recently launched Nokia C12 Pro, a new ultra-affordable smartphone in India. The phone comes little over a week after the company launched the Nokia C12 in India.

Price in India 

The Nokia C12 Pro price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB/64GB model. Additionally, the phone is also offered in a 3GB/64GB variant that will set you back Rs 7,499. The gadget comes in light mint, charcoal, and dark cyan colour options. It can be purchased directly from Nokia India and through other online and offline retain channels.