MWC 2023: OnePlus Concept 11 smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech

Carlsen Martin
Feb 26, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

The OnePlus Concept 11 smartphone has officially been unveiled ahead of Mobile World Congress 2023  starting in Barcelona from February 27. The OnePlus Concept 11 is modeled on the OnePlus 11 5G, which was unveiled earlier this month in India and globally.

The upcoming OnePlus device features new active cooling technology titled Active CryoFlux. This technology can reduce the temperature up to 2.1℃, improving frame rate in games by 3-4 fps. It also brings the temperature of the phone down by 1.6℃ during charging, shaving off 30 to 40 seconds of charging time.

Active CryoFlux functions with the industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps at the center, connected to pipelines sandwiched between an upper and lower diaphragm. he micropump takes up an area less than 0.2cm2, enabling the liquid to circulate around the pipelines without significantly increasing a phone’s weight and thickness.

The OnePlus 11 Concept is designed to demonstrate the possibility of Active CryoFlux in terms of aesthetics. the OnePlus Concept 11 features a futuristic aesthetics with its glass unibody, deeply curved for thinner bezel with a side pull up height of 5.04mm.