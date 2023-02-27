 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MWC 2023 | Nokia unveils new logo, signaling beginning of a fresh chapter in company's history

Feb 27, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Apart from the new logo, Nokia has announced a new budget smartphone (Nokia G22) at the event.

Nokia is changing its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years. The smartphone and telecom equipment maker is changing its logo and its business strategy, marking the end of an era and the start of a new one.

The new logo is a combination of five different shapes that form the word NOKIA, while the iconic blue colour of the old logo has been dropped for a range of colours that will be utilized depending on the use case. "There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters.

After securing the job in 2020, Lundmark set out a strategy with three stages: reset, accelerate, and scale. Lundmark said the second stage was now in motion after the reset stage was over. Apart from the new logo, Nokia has announced a new budget smartphone at the event.

Nokia G22 Specifications

The Nokia G22 is powered by the UniSoC T606 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,050 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Nokia G22 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness.