MSI Titan GT77 Review: The best desktop gaming experience on a laptop

Carlsen Martin
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

But is it really a laptop? Read to find out more

When it comes to gaming laptops, there’s no shortage of options on the market. And in the last couple of years, gaming laptops have become more expansive than ever, from slim and light machines geared towards portability to traditional chunky powerhouses, there’s something to suit everyone’s fancy.

Enter the MSI Titan GT77! A powerful fat boy that conforms to tradition, offering extremely powerful hardware without worrying about size or heft. The MSI Titan GT77 price in India starts from Rs 4,22,799 (Mdcomputers), although our model comes in at Rs 4,99,999. This makes the Titan GT77 one of the most expensive gaming laptops in India, coming from a company that is known for its reasonably priced gaming hardware. So why is MSI asking consumers to pay upwards of Rs 4,00,000 for a gaming laptop? Let’s find out!

Design

First off, the Titan GT77 isn’t your average gaming laptop, this is a full-fledged desktop replacement, the likes of Dell’s Alienware Area-51m. We’re talking 3.3 kg heavy and 23mm thick! And we haven’t even mentioned the 330W power brick, which also adds few pounds on its own.

This is by no means a laptop you can use on your lap; you’ll definitely need a desk while using it. Weight aside, the MSI Titan GT77 looks the part of a gaming laptop without going over-the-top with the finish. The all-black design complements the RGB lighting, which is present on the logo and the vents.