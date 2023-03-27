 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mixed reality headset sparks rare dissent at Apple

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

According to a New York Times report, several members of the team do not feel the headset is ready yet and some have also left the project on utility and cost concerns

(Image: Reuters)

Apple's much-talked-about and long-rumoured mixed-reality headset is believed to be a few months from launch but many employees do not feel the headset is ready yet.

According to a report in The New York Times, eight current and former employees of the Cupertino-based technology giant say that there is a lot of scepticism around the product.

Many employees have expressed doubt over the headset's rumored $3,000 price point, while others have questioned its utility. Some employees have reportedly even left the project over these concerns.