Mixed reality headset sparks rare dissent at Apple

Apple's much-talked-about and long-rumoured mixed-reality headset is believed to be a few months from launch but many employees do not feel the headset is ready yet.

According to a report in The New York Times, eight current and former employees of the Cupertino-based technology giant say that there is a lot of scepticism around the product.

Many employees have expressed doubt over the headset's rumored $3,000 price point, while others have questioned its utility. Some employees have reportedly even left the project over these concerns.

Moneycontrol News