Microsoft working on integrating AI with Windows 11

Microsoft is betting big on artificial intelligence and images leaked from an internal Windows 11 build show that the technology giant is keen on integrating AI into all its products.

According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft is hard at work to implement AI features into Windows 11. The report specifically mentions the Snap Layouts and Snap Assist features in the operating system.

Sources close to the publication claim that enhanced features for Snap Layouts like the ability to remember layouts based on app groups and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for Snap Assist, which will allow users to search for apps are being tested internally.

Also Read | 'I want to be alive', 'I'm in love with you': Microsoft chatbot Bing's alarming conversation

Moneycontrol News