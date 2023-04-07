Microsoft to integrate AI Copilot with OneNote

Microsoft will soon add in-house developed Copilot AI to its productivity app, OneNote, which will help users with creating plans, summarising notes and do other similar tasks.

The Redmond-based technology giant originally announced Copilot AI integration into its suite of Office 365 apps Teams, Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Now the company is demoing it plans to integrate Copilot into OneNote as well.

Built on the same foundation as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Copilot for OneNote can create plans based on context, summarise notes into bullet points, generate a list of topics based on the text prompt, create plans and give suggestions.

"We know that too much time is spent on the mundane tasks of work and not enough time is spent on the work that brings us joy and ignites our creativity," Microsoft’s announcement said.

Moneycontrol News