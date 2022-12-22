Microsoft introduces new features for Excel

Microsoft has introduced new features for Excel, including a new image function. The new function lets users insert an image directly into a cell or include a link from a source location. There is support for alt-text for low-vision users and users can edit the image from inside the sheet.

The function is available for users on PC, Mac and web. Office insiders can try this feature in beta on Android but a full release will come later.

The web version of Excel has been updated with new formula suggestions, which is a feature that will analyse the data in cells and give suggestions for the best formulae for your sheet.

It can also suggest formulae based on older cells. If there is a pattern that you follow when creating cells, Excel will suggest a formula that can auto fill cells for you. Not only that, Excel can give you suggestions on appropriate links as well.

You will also be notified of broken links and Excel now has a search bar to find what you are looking. Office Insiders can also test some new features in beta, like the ability to create Power Queries.