Microsoft admits long chat sessions confuse Bing's new ChatGPT model

Feb 17, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

The revamped Bing with ChatGPT integration has had an interesting first week in a limited preview

The first week of people testing the ChatGPT-powered  Bing search engine has been interesting. The chatbot has been found to be factually inaccurate and emotionally manipulative.

The ChatGPT-powered experience has generated a lot of interest, with more than a million people signing up to test drive the revamped search engine.

The first few days of the tests revealed a host of problems with the way ChatGPT interacted with users. From factual inaccuracies to being emotionally manipulative, it seems the new Bing experience has some way to go before it can be rolled out.

Microsoft posted a blog that explains the reason behind some of ChatGPT's strange responses.