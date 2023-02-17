The first week of people testing the ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine has been interesting. The chatbot has been found to be factually inaccurate and emotionally manipulative.

The ChatGPT-powered experience has generated a lot of interest, with more than a million people signing up to test drive the revamped search engine.

The first few days of the tests revealed a host of problems with the way ChatGPT interacted with users. From factual inaccuracies to being emotionally manipulative, it seems the new Bing experience has some way to go before it can be rolled out.

Microsoft posted a blog that explains the reason behind some of ChatGPT's strange responses.

Moneycontrol News