Meta's VR CTO John Carmack quits, says firm is inefficient

Dec 18, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

The VR tech pioneer, known for classic games like Doom and Quake, says Meta has all the resources it needs to succeed but constantly seems to 'self-sabotage and squander effort'

Gaming industry veteran John Carmack quit as the consulting chief technology officer of Meta Platform’s virtual reality unit, saying the company was not efficient enough and was prone to “self-sabotage”.

Known for his no-nonsense attitude, Carmack, a pioneer of VR technology, was scathing in his review of the Facebook parent in his resignation letter.

In his parting letter posted online, the 52-year-old technologist said everything Meta needed for success was there but the company constantly seemed to "self-sabotage and squander effort".

Carmack said that Meta was "operating at half the effectiveness" and despite being "a voice at the highest levels", he struggled to get things done.

"A good fraction of the things I complain about eventually turn my way after a year or two passes and evidence piles up," Carmack wrote.

"But I have never been able to kill stupid things before they cause damage, or set a direction and have a team actually stick to it. I think my influence at the margins has been positive, but it has never been a prime mover."