 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

MC Explains | The difference between GPT-3 and GPT-4

Rohith Bhaskar
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

How is GPT-4 different from GPT-3? Here's a quick guide to get you up to speed

GPT-4 is expected to replace GPT-3 and GPT-3.5 in late 2023 (Image Credit: Open AI)

When we last delved into this topic, we talked about how OpenAI's ChatGPT functioned and what its functions were. While we briefly touched upon GPT, the technology underpinning the viral chatbot, we skimmed the surface of what it was.

Since then, ChatGPT has become even more popular. It has written ads for Ryan Reynolds, and OpenAI is considering a premium version for professionals.

This makes it the perfect time to dive into the topic again, especially since OpenAI has announced GPT-4, the next advancement due in late 2023.

Woah! Back up a bit...what is GPT-3 again?

GPT stands for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, a deep-learning neural network that generates human-like written text.

It does this by parsing a vast amount of data that train it like a human brain, allowing it to learn over time.