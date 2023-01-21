MC Explains: Helpful resources on ChatGPT to get you started

ChatGPT is poised to change how we work and when that moment arrives, you don't want to get left behind. It will create new positions in the work environment that require a specific set of skills.

So, how do you prepare for the shift that the popular AI Chatbot will create? The simple answer is using it and slowly learning over time. Let's look at some resources that help you get more out of your time with ChatGPT.

Before we proceed, you might want to check out other guides to get you up to speed with ChatGPT, its underlying technology, and its potential applications in a work environment.

Udemy's ChatGPT beginner course

Global teaching platform Udemy has introduced a beginner-friendly course on the chatbot that will get you up to speed on the basics.

For Rs 799, you get a crash course on using ChatGPT, writing good copies, and the correct prompts to get what you need.

Luke Skyward's comprehensive list of resources Data Science enthusiast Luke Skyward has compiled a great list of resources on ChatGPT to help you get started. The Medium post compiles resources by category, divided into beginners, prompting, business ideas, coding, browser extensions, and productivity. Awesome ChatGPT: Resources for developers If you are a developer looking for some APIs and extensions to try out with ChatGPT, then the Awesome ChatGPT GitHub is a one-stop shop for all you might need. It has everything from official resources to developer libraries, browser extensions, integrations, bots, and more. Chromebook Classroom's ChatGPT resources for teachers The website Chromebook Classroom has put together an impressive list of articles written by teachers who have used the new AI bot. This includes write-ups on ChatGPT's potential with Math problems and helping teachers design a curriculum. Integrating ChatGPT into the design process The Fountain Institute's primer on using ChatGPT for AI-assisted design in UX and automation gives you a breakdown of the tool in action. It gives you helpful pointers on AI-assisted design and Advanced UX tasks along with a head start by sharing some prompts you can use. Official OpenAI support page OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, have their own support page with helpful examples for potential applications of ChatGPT. There are also sample prompts and responses, and topics are organised by category to make it easier for you to find what you need. Crowdsourced prompts that you can use with ChatGPT Metaverse Post has a helpful list of crowdsourced prompts you can use with ChatGPT. These are also organised by category and deal with examples of prompts in music, history, art, games, and more.

