MC Explains: Helpful resources on ChatGPT to get you started

Rohith Bhaskar
Jan 21, 2023

Here is a list of resources that can get you started on your journey to becoming a ChatGPT pro.

ChatGPT is poised to change how we work and when that moment arrives, you don't want to get left behind. It will create new positions in the work environment that require a specific set of skills.

So, how do you prepare for the shift that the popular AI Chatbot will create? The simple answer is using it and slowly learning over time. Let's look at some resources that help you get more out of your time with ChatGPT.

Before we proceed, you might want to check out other guides to get you up to speed with ChatGPT, its underlying technology, and its potential applications in a work environment.

Udemy's ChatGPT beginner course

Global teaching platform Udemy has introduced a beginner-friendly course on the chatbot that will get you up to speed on the basics.

For Rs 799, you get a crash course on using ChatGPT, writing good copies, and the correct prompts to get what you need.