Intel announces 13th Gen mobile processors ahead of CES 2023

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Intel brings the Raptor Lake line-up to laptops

Intel has officially unveiled the next generation of its mobile processors based on Raptor Lake. The new processors feature up to 24-cores with DDR5 RAM support, PCIe Gen5, Thunderbolt 4 and more.

Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications

The flagship of the new line-up, Intel's Core i9-13980HX features a 24-core CPU with 8 high-performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. It has support for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and features double the amount of efficiency cores compared to last generations Intel Core i9-12950HX.

It has 36MB of L3 cache with a max turbo boost of up to 5.6GHz on the performance cores, and 4.0GHz on the efficiency cores. The performance cores operate at a base frequency of 2.2GHz and the efficiency cores have a base frequency of 1.6GHz. The 13980HX has a base TDP of 55W, and a max boost TDP of 157W.

Intel says that this is the fastest mobile CPU in the world, and the first time a laptop processor has supported a 24-core configuration.

Overall, Intel says that the 13th Gen mobile CPUs are 11 percent faster in single-thread performance, and up to 49 percent faster in multi-thread performance, compared to the 12th Generation. Intel is also promising gains of up to 12 percent in graphics performance.