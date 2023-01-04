Intel announces 13th Gen mobile processors ahead of CES 2023

Intel has officially unveiled the next generation of its mobile processors based on Raptor Lake. The new processors feature up to 24-cores with DDR5 RAM support, PCIe Gen5, Thunderbolt 4 and more.

Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications

The flagship of the new line-up, Intel's Core i9-13980HX features a 24-core CPU with 8 high-performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. It has support for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and features double the amount of efficiency cores compared to last generations Intel Core i9-12950HX.

It has 36MB of L3 cache with a max turbo boost of up to 5.6GHz on the performance cores, and 4.0GHz on the efficiency cores. The performance cores operate at a base frequency of 2.2GHz and the efficiency cores have a base frequency of 1.6GHz. The 13980HX has a base TDP of 55W, and a max boost TDP of 157W.

Intel says that this is the fastest mobile CPU in the world, and the first time a laptop processor has supported a 24-core configuration.

Overall, Intel says that the 13th Gen mobile CPUs are 11 percent faster in single-thread performance, and up to 49 percent faster in multi-thread performance, compared to the 12th Generation. Intel is also promising gains of up to 12 percent in graphics performance.

Raptor Lake mobile SKUs also support DDR4 up to 3200MHz and DDR 5 up to 5600MHz, with support for a maximum of 128GB of RAM. Besides this, is support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Thunderbolt 4. Intel announced that there will be more than 60 laptops hitting the market with 13th Gen HX CPUs from companies like Acer, Asus, MSI, HP, Lenovo, Dell and Razer. Intel 13th Gen H-series processors Besides the high-performance HX series processors, Intel also announced 13th Gen H-series processors for mobile, with up to 14-cores and higher boost clocks over the 12th Gen mobile SKUs. The flagship of the H-series, Core i9-13900HK features 14-cores with 6 performance cores, and 8 efficiency cores. It has a 24MB L3 cache with a max boost speed of 5.4GHz on performance cores, and 4.1GHz on efficiency cores. The performance cores have a base frequency of 2.6GHz for performance cores, and 1.9GHz on efficiency cores. Intel 13th Gen P-series processors Meant for thin laptops, the more power efficient P-series mobile SKUs top out at 14-cores (i7-1370P) with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. These come with up to 24MB of L3 cache, and a P-core max boost up to 5.2GHz and E-core max boost up to 3.9GHz. Intel 13th Gen U-series processors The U-series is meant for ultrathin laptops, foldables, and 2-in-1 hybrids, topping out at 10-cores with 2 performance cores with a max boost of 5.2GHz, and 8 efficiency cores with a max boost of up to 3.9GHz. They come with up to 12MB of L3 cache. Intel says that more than 300 laptops featuring the P-series and U-series will be released in 2023 from the likes of MSI, Lenovo, Dell, HP, Samsung, Razer, Asus, Acer and more.

Moneycontrol News

