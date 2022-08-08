Infinix Smart 6 HD budget smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs

Infinix has launch a new budget smartphone for the Indian market. The Infinix Smart 6 HD is the third phone in the series, after the Smart 6 Plus launch earlier this year, and is the most affordable phone in the portfolio.

Infinix Smart 6 HD India Pricing

The Infinix Smart 6 HD has been priced at Rs 6,799 for the Indian market, and comes in three colors to choose from - Aqua, Black and Blue.

The phone will be available to purchase on Flipkart, starting August 12th.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Specifications

The phone has a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720. The screen has a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The phone runs on MediaTek's Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, that can be expanded up to 512GB via the microSD slot.

Being a lower specced device, the phone runs Android 11 Go Edition, that has the company's XOS 7.6 UI skin on top.

On the back, is a pseudo triple camera module with only one sensor and an LED flash, that have been styled to look like a more premium triple-camera setup. The single sensor on the back is 8-megapixel. On the front, it is joined by 5-megapixel camera.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 5W charging via a micro-USB port. It supports dual-SIM and has a single speaker, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.