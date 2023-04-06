Google will make it compulsory for Android apps to allow account deletion

Google has announced a new data deletion policy for apps on the Play Store, which will make it mandatory for them to allow users to delete their data, when they uninstall the app.

The search and technology giant has announced apps that require account creation, will, "soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online."

Also Read | Who was Bob Lee, Cash App founder stabbed to death?

The new policy states that once a request is filed for account deletion, the app must also delete all user data associated with the account. Users can also choose to retain the account and data.

Moneycontrol News