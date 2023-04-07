Google will block loan apps from accessing user data and contacts on Android

Google has updated its Play Store policies support page regarding financial service apps on Android.

Effective May 31, 2023, personal loan apps will no longer be allowed to access users' contacts and photos. The company is also introducing a strict requirement for all loan apps to submit additional country-specific documentation to prove legitimacy.

In India, Loan apps will now need to complete the Personal Loan App Declaration and will need to provide additional documentation. If the app is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a loan provider, then Google will need a copy of their licence.

Moneycontrol News