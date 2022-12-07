 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: Rising to meet the occasion

Dec 07, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Armed with powerful hardware and excellent software prowess to back it, the Pixel 7 Pro is a serious contender for the throne of best Android flagship of 2022. Here's what we think about the return of the Google flagship to the Indian market:

After a four-year hiatus, Google finally brought its flagship Pixel smartphones to India. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro arrive on the back of Google’s budget Pixel 6a. It is worth noting that the search giant hasn’t announced a flagship smartphone in the country since the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in 2018.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Price in India 

However, 2022 has been a highly competitive year for Android flagships with Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus all vying for the top. And our focus today will be on the phone challenging for the title of best Android flagship of 2022, the Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Unfortunately, the Pixel 7 series only arrives in the 8GB/128GB configuration in India. Now, let’s get back to the Pixel 7 Pro review.

Design and Build

Straight off the bat, the Pixel 7 Pro stands out from the crowd with its unique design. The phone comes in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colours and the Hazel model we reviewed was the easy standout from the lot. As attractive as the hazel colour and glossy finish may be, they are prone to smudging, while the polished aluminium camera bar did show the odds scuffs. The polished aluminium frame of the Pixel 7 Pro also has a glossy finish, although the power and volume buttons get matte treatment. On the flip side, the polished glass back and rounded edges makes the Pixel 7 Pro comfortable to grip.