Google is working on a 'Quick Delete' feature for Chrome on Android

Google is working on a "Quick Delete" function for Chrome, which will allow users to clean up the last 15 minutes of browser history instantly.

The feature, discovered by the website Chromestory, with two taps will remove all traces of a user's web activities of the last 15 minutes.

The function was discovered on the Chromium Gerrit for Android, which suggests that it may be exclusive to the mobile versions of the browser, for now.

Moneycontrol News