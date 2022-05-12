Google I/O 2022 | Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro teased alongside Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet

Google teased the design of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones at its I/O event, with the search giant confirming that the phones would be powered by the next-generation Tensor chip.

Google also revealed the back panel of both Pixel 7 devices. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro retains the same ‘visor design’ as their predecessors, the camera island is made of aluminium and runs right into the frame on both sides. Google also confirmed that the Pixel 7 will have a dual-rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro will opt for a triple-camera setup on the back. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to debut in the fall and will arrive alongside the Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from Google and will be integrated with Fitbit. A new Google Home app is coming to Wear OS, allowing easy control of connected devices through the Pixel Watch.

Apart from the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, Google also announced a tablet. While the Pixel Tablet will arrive sometime next year, Google provided a sneak peek of the device at I/O 2022.

While details are scarce, the company did confirm that the tablet would use a Tensor chip. The tablet will also have a front-facing camera housed in its top bezels and a single rear camera.

