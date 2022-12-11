 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Gabe Newell says he trusts Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on Steam

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

Microsoft offered and even sent a draft agreement for a long-term Call of Duty commitment but it wasn’t necessary Newell has said

Valve Software's co-founder Gabe Newell has said he trusts Microsoft to keep its word and keep releasing future Call of Duty games on Steam, the company's digital distribution platform.

Earlier this week, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) moved court against Microsoft to stop the $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard deal from going ahead.

Activision Blizzard owns the Call of Duty franchise and it is one of the most lucrative IPs in gaming. The recent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 saw sales exceed $1 billion in just 10 days from launch.

The FTC cited Microsoft's acquisition of Zenimax, the parent company of Bethesda Game Studios whose next big game Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox hardware.

Redfall, made by Arkane Studios, which is part of the Zenimax Media family, will also be exclusive to Microsoft. The FTC said that Microsoft chose to make these titles exclusive despite giving European antitrust authorities assurance it won't do so.

The FTC said that these two examples were proof enough that Microsoft was prepared to withhold important titles from the competition.