MC Explains | Everything you need to know about AI bot ChatGPT

Rohith Bhaskar
Dec 04, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

ChatGPT is a dialogue based AI chat bot that can understand and respond in natural language

(Image Courtesy: Open AI)

You may have seen it mentioned around the internet or at least seen extremely funny discourses about pumpkins.
Or may have run across this hilarious answer to the meaning of life.
The AI bot known as ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm but what exactly is it, and how does it work?

What is ChatGPT? 

ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by AI and machine learning to understand and respond to natural human language.

It gets its name from GPT or Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, which is a deep learning language model that specialises in generating human-like written text.

Deep Learning is a machine learning method with three or more layers of a neural network. This network attempts to simulate the behaviour of a human brain, which allows it to learn, like we do, using data.