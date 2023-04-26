 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dell launches new commercial portfolio to enhance hybrid work experience

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

The new line-up features new Latitude notebooks, Precision workstations, OptiPlex desktops and new monitors.

Vivekanand Manjeri

It's hard to deny that the pandemic changed the way we work forever. With the world in a sudden lockdown, a new hybrid structure of work emerged, one that has persisted well into the post-pandemic era.

Dell's new commercial portfolio is aimed at professionals who live in this new environment, people who demand good performance and portability.

We sat down with Dell's Brand Director for the Client Solutions Group, Vivekanand Manjeri, to find out more on what Dell is doing to enable an enhanced hybrid work experience.

