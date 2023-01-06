 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CES 2023 | Sony's new PS5 controller 'Project Leonardo' will make gaming easier for people with disabilities

Jan 06, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

The circular gamepad comes with reconfigurable buttons that can be swapped to fit the users needs

At the ongoing CES 2023, Sony introduced Project Leonardo, a customisable controller designed to help people with disabilities play games more easily.

Sony says the circular PlayStation 5 controller "is built to address common challenges faced by many players with limited motor control, including difficulty holding a controller for long periods, accurately pressing small clusters of buttons or triggers, or positioning thumbs and fingers optimally on a standard controller."

The controller has been designed in collaboration with organisations dedicated to improving accessibility in the gaming space like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and Stack Up.

Highlighting some of the features, Sony said that the controller comes with swappable components and a variety of analog caps and buttons in different shapes and sizes. These can all be mixed and matched to create a custom layout; players will also be able to adjust the distance of the analog stick from the gamepad.

The controller also lays flat and does not need to be held, making it easy to lay them on a table or a wheelchair tray. Further, it can be secured to mounts and tripods and can be oriented 360 degrees.