CES 2023 | LG OLED TVs unveiled alongside new Gram laptops, UltraGear gaming monitors

Jan 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Additionally, LG’s Signature OLED M debuts as the world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV.

LG announced a new line-up of TVs, notebooks, and monitors at CES 2023. The new OLED TV line-up included the LG Z3, G3, and C3 OLED Evo series. LG claims that the new TVs provide higher levels of brightness, detail, and colour accuracy.

LG also introduced new Gram laptops and UltraGear gaming monitors. Additionally, LG’s Signature OLED M debuts as the world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV.

LG’s new OLED TVs unveiled at CES 2023 are powered by the company’s a9 AI processor Gen 6, which uses AI-assisted learning to improve picture and sound quality. LG’s new OLED TVs feature Dolby Vision support as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio support. LG has also updated its webOS platform for its smart TVs.

The tech giant also announced the LG Gram Ultraslim and LG Gram Style laptops. The line-up includes the new LG Gram 2-in-1, LG Gram 14, 15, 16, and 17 models. LG also says that the LG Gram Ultraslim is the thinnest laptop in the Gram series, measuring a meagre 10.99 thick when folded. LG’s new Gram laptops are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core laptop processors paired with LPDDR5 RAM and NVMe SSD storage.