CES 2023 | Acer Nitro 16, Nitro 17, Swift Go 14 OLED laptop launched with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs

Taiwanese computer maker Acer dropped new Nitro gaming laptops at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 along with a new Swift model. The new line-up includes Acer Nitro 16, Nitro 17, and Swift Go 14. These new laptops are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series laptop CPUs.

Acer Nitro 16, Nitro 17

Acer Nitro 17 and Nitro 16 house the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The Nitro 17 notebook features a 17.3-inch IPS display that comes in multiple options, including full HD (144Hz), full HD (165Hz), and Quad HD (165Hz). It also comes with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

The Nitro 16 has been updated with a WUXGA or WQXGA IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Apart from the RTX 40-series graphics, it also supports Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus, which lets players seamlessly switch between integrated graphics and discrete graphics. The two Acer Nitro devices come with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Each model comes with LAN E2600G and is Wi-Fi 6E-enabled. The laptops also feature an HD camera, two microphones, and two speakers with DTS:X ultra sound. The cooling system on the new Nitro laptops is boosted by liquid metal thermal grease.

Acer Swift Go 14 OLED

The Acer Swift Go 14 features a lightweight design and a stylish appearance. It is only 14.9 mm thick and weighs 1.3 kg. It combines the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and a 14-inch OLED display with a 90 Hz frame rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel boasts a 2.8K resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The screen supports a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. Acer claims that the Swift Go 14’s battery can run for up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. There’s a backlit keyboard and a smooth OceanGlass touchpad. It also features up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM. The 1440p webcam uses Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR), Acer PurifiedView, and PurifiedVoice for reliable video calling.

