CES 2023 | Acer announces new Predator Helios, Nitro laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs

Acer recently expanded its gaming portfolio with new Predator and Nitro gaming laptops at CES 2023. The new Nitro and Predator gaming laptops debut with the latest 13th Gen Intel laptop processors and Nvidia RTX 40-series mobile graphics.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 features a starting price of $1,650 (roughly Rs 1,36,450) in North America and EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs 2,08,350) in the EMEA. The Predator Helios 18 will starts from $2,499 (roughly Rs 2,17,050) in EMEA and $1,699 (roughly Rs 1,40,500) in North America. The Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 feature a starting price of $1,200 (roughly 99,250) in North America.

The Predator Helios 16 will be available from Q1 2023, while the Predator Helios 18 will be available for purchase in North America in April and a month prior in EMEA. The Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 will be available for purchase in North America and EMEA from May 2023.

Acer Predator Helios 16, Helios 18

The Acer Predator 16 and Predator 18 are equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or Core i7 HX processors paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU. The laptops also feature up to 32GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD in RAID 0. The new Predator laptops feature enhanced thermal solutions with dual custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease.

The Predator Helios 16 sports a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560×1600) display at 165Hz or 240Hz or a Mini LED panel at 250Hz, powered by AUO AmLED technology. The Mini LED panel boasts over 1,000 nits of peak brightness with a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Predator Helios 18 boasts an 18-inch (16:10) IPS display with a WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution at 165 Hz, WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution at 165 Hz or 240 Hz. The Predator Helios 18 is also available in an 18-inch AUO 250 Hz Mini LED display that showcases three times more ambient contrast ratio than conventional displays and supports 1,000 local dimming zones. The two new Predator laptops feature a mini-LED backlit keyboard with 1.8 mm key travel and anti-ghosting N-key rollover and per-key RGB backlighting. The Predator laptops come with the Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1. Acer Nitro 16, Nitro 17 We previously looked at the AMD Ryzen 7000 series Nitro gaming laptops and now we move on to the two 13th Gen Intel models. The Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 arrive with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs. These Nitro devices have dual fans and liquid metal thermal grease to ensure optimal cooling. The Nitro 16 has been updated with a WUXGA or WQXGA IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Nitro 17 notebook features a 17.3-inch IPS display that comes in multiple options, including full HD (144Hz), Full HD (165Hz), and Quad HD (165Hz). It also comes with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The two Acer Nitro devices come with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage. Each model comes with Thunderbolt 4, LAN E2600G, and is Wi-Fi 6E-enabled. Acer 3D Ultra Mode Acer also announced a major update to its SpatialLabs TrueGame, the glasses-free 3D gaming application, with the addition of a 3D Ultra mode. The new feature offers gamers the ultimate 3D gaming experience with its enhanced stereo rendering capabilities, projecting images with depth and life-like 3D geometry. The new update also includes 3D Sense, a collection of 3D stereo effect configurations to match the players’ preferences in terms of visual details, effects, and 3D depth intensity. The SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D Ultra mode provides a fresh experience of stereoscopic 3D performance to the world of gaming, letting players dive deep into a new realm of 3D entertainment.

