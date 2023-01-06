 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CES 2023 | Acer announces new Predator Helios, Nitro laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs

Jan 06, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

Acer recently expanded its gaming portfolio with new Predator and Nitro gaming laptops at CES 2023. The new Nitro and Predator gaming laptops debut with the latest 13th Gen Intel laptop processors and Nvidia RTX 40-series mobile graphics.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 features a starting price of $1,650 (roughly Rs 1,36,450) in North America and EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs 2,08,350) in the EMEA. The Predator Helios 18 will starts from $2,499 (roughly Rs 2,17,050) in EMEA and $1,699 (roughly Rs 1,40,500) in North America. The Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 feature a starting price of $1,200 (roughly 99,250) in North America.

The Predator Helios 16 will be available from Q1 2023, while the Predator Helios 18 will be available for purchase in North America in April and a month prior in EMEA. The Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 will be available for purchase in North America and EMEA from May 2023.

Acer Predator Helios 16, Helios 18

The Acer Predator 16 and Predator 18 are equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or Core i7 HX processors paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU. The laptops also feature up to 32GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD in RAID 0. The new Predator laptops feature enhanced thermal solutions with dual custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease.

The Predator Helios 16 sports a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560×1600) display at 165Hz or 240Hz or a Mini LED panel at 250Hz, powered by AUO AmLED technology. The Mini LED panel boasts over 1,000 nits of peak brightness with a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.