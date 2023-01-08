 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ceiling fans get costlier as BEE's revised norms mandate star labelling

Jan 08, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

Ceiling fans would get costlier by 8 to 20 per cent as the category comes under the ambit of mandatory star labelling from January 1, as per the revised Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) norms.

Star labelling denotes energy savings of minimum 30 per cent for 1-star rated fans to over 50 per cent for 5-star rated fans.

Though leading manufacturers such as Havells, Orient Electric and Usha International have welcomed the move, they also believe it would lead to cost increase of 5 to 20 per cent as high energy efficient 5-star rated fans will require new imported motors and electronic components.

Under the new mandate, now manufacturers would have to display star ratings between 1 to 5 stars on their fans. The star rating is dependent on service value (air delivery in cubic meters per minute divided by energy consumption in wattage).

Terming it a "massive shift", Orient Electric MD & CEO Rakesh Khanna said, now consumers will get access to a superior product that consumes far less energy.

However, he also added there will be price increase to a certain extent as manufacturers will incur additional costs on account of modifications required in non-star rated fans to make them more efficient and compliant with the new star ratings.