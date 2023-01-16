 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JBM Auto earmarks Rs 800 core this CY to beef up EV operations

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

FY 2026-27, the company expects the size of the new bus market to grow to 80,000 to 90,000 units per annum and 50 percent of them to be pure electric vehicles

Apart from Galaxy inter-city bus, JBM Auto also showcased its new series of e-buses, including a city bus, staff bus and school bus.

Gunning for a lion’s share of the electric transportation market in India, Jay Bharat Maruti Auto (JBM) has lined up an investment outlay of Rs 800 crore during the current Calendar Year (CY).

Out of the total amount, nearly Rs 500 crore will be spent by the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE)-listed firm on capacity expansion, product development and so on and Rs 300 crore towards scaling up its operations in the battery manufacturing plant at Manesar.

“The domestic electric bus industry is at an inflection point and we intend to have a major chunk of that pie.  Although we are already running a manufacturing facility at Kosi (near Faridabad in Haryana) that churns out 3,000 units of buses (both Compressed Natural Gas and electric), it will not be adequate to meet your long-term targets. Hence we would be setting up another plant in Delhi, NCR (National Capital Region), which will have a similar capacity but dedicated for electric buses,” Nishant Arya, JBM Auto’s Vice Chairman, told Moneycontrol.

JBM Auto, which is also a Tier-1 auto component supplier to leading carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, etc., diversified into bus manufacturing in 2014 by allying with a European bus maker BredaMenarinibus in a technical collaboration.

Four years later, it tied up with another European automaker, Solaris, to build electric buses in the country.  While the domestic bus maker didn’t share the total investments made so far, media reports indicate that it had spent Rs 500 crore in the first phase of its operations and a similar amount for its electric bus business.

When asked to shed some light on the current investment plans, Arya said: “Almost 60 percent to 70 percent of the Rs 500 crore earmarked earlier will be deployed towards capacity expansion and another 30 percent to 40 percent is for product development and technological innovation. We will also be spending some amount for infrastructure creation as the country needs fast chargers for high capacity buses.”