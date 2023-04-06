 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australian mayor threatens defamation suit against ChatGPT-owner OpenAI

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

The mayor says ChatGPT's claims that he was found guilty in a bribery scandal is incorrect. Brian Hood says it was he who blew the whistle on the scandal

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

An Australian mayor has threatened a defamation suit against OpenAI, alleging that its chatbot, ChatGPT, made some false claims about him, probably the first of its kind action in the generative AI space.

Brian Hood, the mayor of Hepburn Shire, in Australia’s Victoria, has asked OpenAI to correct the offending information given out by the chatbot, news agency Reuters reported.

The development will be closely tracked. OpenAI has in the past said the chatbot is given to errors as well as inaccuracies and even has a disclaimer on its website. If the case goes to court, it will have a larger impact, as concerns have been mounting about the information challenge posed by artificial intelligence.

