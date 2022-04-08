Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) launched in India with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX-30 series Laptop GPUs

Asus has officially launched a new ROG laptop in India. The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition brings powerful hardware in a slim and light chassis. The new Zephyrus M16 is powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen mobile CPUs and Nvidia’s new RTX-30 series laptop GPUs.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) Price in India

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 features a starting price of Rs 1,79,990 in India. The new M16 is available starting today via online stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Asus E-shop, and Tatacliq and offline channels including Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance, and VijaySales.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H laptop CPU. It is paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to a 2TB NVMe SSD. Graphics options on the M16 include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti, and RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs. The M16 runs Windows 11 Home.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS LCD panel. The display has an anti-glare coating and is factory calibrated by Pantone out of the box. It features a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The screen also boasts Adaptive-Sync, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Dolby Vision HDR support.

The M16 has a Backlit Chiclet-style RGB keyboard with a large touchpad. There’s also a 720p HD IR camera for Windows Hello, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, and more. The new Zephyrus M16 packs a 90WHr battery that is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

The new M16 also has a MUX switch that boosts performance by 5 to 10 percent while gaming. The speakers support Dolby Atmos and are Hi-Res certified for balanced acoustics. Moreover, the two-way AI Noise Cancelation provides audio clarity for incoming and outgoing feeds.