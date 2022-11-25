Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro now available for purchase in India through Vijay Sales

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series is available for purchase in India. Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 series in India back in July, although the phones never went up for sale. However, customers can buy the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in India and here’s how.

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Price in India

First off, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have been listed on Vijay Sales. We were unable to find the two devices on other e-commerce platforms. The Asus ROG Phone 6 price in India is set at Rs 71,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, the ROG Phone 6 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the lone 18GB/512GB model.

The ROG Phone 6 is available in Phantom Black and Storm White colours, while the ‘Pro’ variant only comes in Storm White. Vijay Sales is offering discounts of up to Rs 2,500 using credit card, debit cards, or EMI payments through select banks.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Series Specifications

Both smartphones have a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The 10-bit panel also supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Additionally, the ROG Phone 6 series is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform with the Adreno 730 GPU. The ROG Phone 6 has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, whereas the ROG Phone 6 Pro has 18GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. Asus says that both phones utilize a new cooling system, that promises to reduce temperatures by 10 degrees. Both smartphones have a 6000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phones also have bypass charging support, which allows you to pump the power from the charger straight into the SoC, for more performance. Both phones have a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with macro lens. Apart from the memory, the ROG Phone 6 Pro also has an ROG Vision colour PMOLED display on the back as opposed to the standard RGB illuminated ‘ROG’ logo on the vanilla model.

