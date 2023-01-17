Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max announced alongside new Mac mini

Apple recently announced two new powerful custom chips in the form of the M2 Pro and M2 Max. However, the Cupertino tech giant also unveiled new Macs, including the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro models that incorporate the new chips. The new models include the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023), 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023), and the Mac mini desktop computer.

14-inch MacBook Pro Price in India

The new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 in India. Additionally, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Max will set you back Rs 3,09,900.

16-inch MacBook Pro Price in India

The new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 2,49,990 in India. Additionally, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Max will set you back Rs 3,49,900. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be available in Silver and Space Grey colours.

The Mac mini (2023) with the M2 chip now starts from Rs 59,900, while upgrading to the M2 Pro chip will set you back Rs 1,29,900. Head on over to the link below for more information on Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Also Read: Apple M2 Pro, M2 Max chips announced for next generation of Macs Apple MacBook Pros (2023) The new MacBook Pro models now include Wi-Fi 6E3 and a “more advanced HDMI” (probably HDMI 2.1) that supports 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. They also come with Thunderbolt 4, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 charging, and a six-speaker sound system. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR LCD panel with a resolution of 3024 x 1964 pixels. The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) features a Liquid Retina XDR LCD panel with a resolution of 3456 x 2234 pixels. Both displays boast a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, the new MacBook Pro models also come with a 1080p webcam. Mac Mini (2023) Paired with the Studio Display and Magic accessories, Mac mini provides a desktop experience that will take users’ productivity and creativity to the next level. Compared to the previous-generation Mac mini, the M2 and M2 Pro bring a faster next-generation CPU and GPU delivering exceptional performance. The M2 chip also adds ProRes acceleration to Mac mini. The M2 model can also simultaneously play up to two streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 12 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps. With all this performance, Mac mini is up to 5x faster than the bestselling Windows desktop. The M2 Pro offers a powerful media engine, which can simultaneously play up to five streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps. The M2 Pro-powered model is up to 14x faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac mini. All Mac mini variants have a built-in speaker and integrated power supply, two or four Thunderbolt 4 ports. With the launch, Apple has also discontinued the Intel-based Mac mini.

