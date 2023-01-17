 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max announced alongside new Mac mini

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

The new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 in India. The new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 2,49,990 in India.

Apple Macbook Pro.

Apple recently announced two new powerful custom chips in the form of the M2 Pro and M2 Max. However, the Cupertino tech giant also unveiled new Macs, including the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro models that incorporate the new chips. The new models include the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023), 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023), and the Mac mini desktop computer.

14-inch MacBook Pro Price in India

The new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 in India. Additionally, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Max will set you back Rs 3,09,900.

16-inch MacBook Pro Price in India

The new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 2,49,990 in India. Additionally, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Max will set you back Rs 3,49,900. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be available in Silver and Space Grey colours.

The Mac mini (2023) with the M2 chip now starts from Rs 59,900, while upgrading to the M2 Pro chip will set you back Rs 1,29,900. Head on over to the link below for more information on Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.