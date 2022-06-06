Apple WWDC 2022 Live Updates | iOS 16, macOS 13 and more to launch at Apple Keynote tonight, how to watch the Apple event, what to expect

Apple WWDC 2022 event is set to kick off later today. Apple WWDC timings are as follows – 10:30 pm (IST), 06:00 pm (UK Time – BST), and 02:00 pm (ADT – Canada Time). At the latest WWDC 2022 event, Apple will showcase updates to its various software platforms. While Apple WWDC events focus primarily on software, rumours have suggested a new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro could also make their debut at the event. Apple will introduce new updates to its software platforms including iOS 16, macOS 13, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 at WWDC 2022 tonight.

Apple WWDC 2022 will lay the foundation for the company’s next ‘big things’ event, where it will reveal the iPhone 14 line-up. Previous reports had suggested an M2 Mac Mini and M1 Pro Mac Mini Tower could also be revealed during the Apple event, but those rumours turned out to be false. The new Apple M2 chip that will power the next generation of Macs could also be unveiled at WWDC 2022. Head on over to the link to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 live stream or stick around as we provide all the updates on our live blog.