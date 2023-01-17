 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple M2 Pro, M2 Max chips announced for next generation of Macs

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST

Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max feature a more powerful CPU and GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory.

Apple has taken the lid off new custom silicone chips for new MacBook Pro models and a Mac mini. Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max feature a more powerful CPU and GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory.

The new Apple M2 Pro chip scales up the architecture of M2, delivering up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU with up to 32GB of fast unified memory. M2 Max, on the other hand, builds on the capabilities of M2 Pro and adds up to 38-core GPU, and supports up to 96GB of fast unified memory.

Apple M2 Pro

The M2 Pro chip consists of 40 billion transistors, which is nearly 20 percent more than that on the M1 Pro. It features 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, twice that of M2, and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory. The 12-core CPU consists of up to eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores.

This makes it 20 percent faster than the 10-core CPU on the M1 Pro in multithreaded CPU performance. The GPU in M2 Pro can be configured with up to 19 cores and includes a larger L2 cache. Apple claims graphics speeds are up to 30 percent faster than that of the M1 Pro.

Apple M2 Max