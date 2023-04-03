 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Apple likely to launch affordable iPhone SE 4 next year: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

The Cupertino-based technology giant may position the SE series as an affordable alternative to the premium iPhones

The upcoming iPhone SE model may compete with Google's Pixel 7a, another affordable spin-off from a premium series. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Apple may launch an affordably priced iPhone SE 4 next year, according to a report.

The report, published by Mashable, says that the upcoming iPhone SE model may compete with Google's Pixel 7a, another affordable spin-off from a premium series.

The SE models are scaled-down, slightly less expensive iPhones that are normally positioned below the standard iPhone models in the line-up. The report says that Apple might look to keep pricing in line with Google's Pixel line-up, to compete.

Also Read: Apple wins appeal against UK's antitrust investigation