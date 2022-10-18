Apple iPad Pro models with M2 chip launching later tonight: All you need to know

Apple is expected to launch a new product, presumably a new iPad model, this week with several rumours indicating that the launch could take place as early as tonight, October 18. Now, Apple CEO Tim Cook has officially teased the launch of a new product.

In a tweet, Cook wrote, “The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote”. Apart from Cook’s tweet, the Apple Store has also gone down, which suggests that a new product will be added to the store, presumably the new M2 powered iPad.

Tim Cook's tweet also hints towards the launch of an iPad model with the M2 chip. Considering the teaser has a ton of doodles, we could also see the unveiling of a new Apple Pencil to go along with the iPad Pro. There’s also a doodle of a dual-camera setup with a LiDAR sensor and an LED Flash.

Apple won't host an event for the launch of the new iPad Pro launch and will likely reveal the device through a press release. The new iPad Pro models are expected to come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes.

We can expect at least one of the two models, presumably the 12.9-inch version, to get a mini-LED display. Additionally, the 11-inch variant could opt for a Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel.

The new iPad Pro models will likely feature two 12 MP cameras, a main and ultrawide. They will run iPadOS 16.1 out of the box. It is worth noting that rumours about the upcoming iPad versions are scarce.