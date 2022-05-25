Apple introduces new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands

Apple has introduced new Apple Watch bands to celebrate Pride month in June. The Pride Edition watch bands come with matching dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The first of these bands is called the Pride Edition Sport Loop. It showcases a new technique that the company is using to remove several of the double-layer nylon textile loops to reveal the word "Pride" written in the same typeface as the original "Hello" greeting from the first Macintosh in 1984.

Apple says it designed a new color gradient that incorporates the colors of the rainbow mixed with various shades taken from pride flags. The matching animated Watch face called "Pride Threads" mirrors the woven loop of the Sport Loop.

The second band is called "Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop" and as you might have guessed, comes with the full spectrum of the rainbow with a matching Nike Bounce Apple Watch face. Apple says that the Loop honors, "individuals who are expanding sport for future generations and inspiring others to feel the joy of being authentically themselves."

Besides the new bands, Apple will also be launching a shot on iPhone campaign that will celebrate pioneers with historic significance in the LGBTQ+ movement. The series will feature work from photographers Ryan McGinley, Evan Benally Atwood, Meinke Klein, Caia Ramalho, Lydia Metral and Collier Schorr.