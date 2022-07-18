 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple could release M2 powered MacBook Pros this autumn

Jul 18, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is working to release M2 versions of the MacBook Pros this autumn

The new MacBook Air laptop computer is unveiled during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Apple is planning to refresh its MacBook Pro line-up with its new M2 chipset as early as this autumn, going by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Responding to a question in his Power On newsletter, Gurman said (via Engadget) that the design will likely remain the same as last year, but the major focus will be on the M2 versions of Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets.

He also expects the number of ports and the addition of MagSafe charging to be similar to the M1 lineup but sees a major increase in graphics performance thanks to new M2.

He cites an example of the M2 MacBook Air being 35 percent faster in graphics performance than the M1, and that's just a standard variant of the M2 chipset.

While Gurman expects Apple to launch the new MacBook Pros later this year, he does say that the company could delay it to the spring of 2023.

He attributes this to supply chain issues that the technology industry is currently facing, and that are expected to continue into 2023.

Last month Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the Cupertino technology giant may bump up the laptops next year.

